Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $298,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 333.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $102,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 236.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Equitable by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.