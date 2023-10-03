Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $312,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $119,620,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $122,079,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 117,475.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,760,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,942 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $73,101.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,413 shares of company stock valued at $427,036. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRU

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.