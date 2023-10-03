Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $292,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,487,000 after buying an additional 1,717,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,409,000 after purchasing an additional 974,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 872,477 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,174,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

CHRW opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.04.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

