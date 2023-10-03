Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $320,000 Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.12 and a 52-week high of $130.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

