Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $712,996.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,521 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,205.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,253 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $96,932.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,420 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $712,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,205.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 989,218 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.