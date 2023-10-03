Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,310 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 365,500 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $30,172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. DA Davidson increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

