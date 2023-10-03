Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,025,777.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,797 shares of company stock worth $2,494,774. 9.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.49.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYA stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

