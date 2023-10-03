Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 420 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,592,000 after acquiring an additional 533,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,724,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,184 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 2,691,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $96.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

