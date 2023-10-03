Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 3,580 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 27,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.6% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 596,347 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.