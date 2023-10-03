Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

