Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,530 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.62 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.