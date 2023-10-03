Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 550 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

