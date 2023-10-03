Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $442.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $416.71 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.