Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average is $139.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.