Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,468 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,751,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,284,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.