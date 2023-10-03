Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 291,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

AOTVF stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.