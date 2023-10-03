Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,087,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 1.1 %

ATLKY stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Announces Dividend

About Atlas Copco

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.1109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Atlas Copco’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

