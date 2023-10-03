ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get ATN International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATNI

ATN International Price Performance

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ATN International has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.76 million, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.35.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. Analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.