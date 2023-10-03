Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Shares of SYK opened at $274.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.88. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $203.23 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

