Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.53 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $148.30 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.26 and a 200-day moving average of $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

