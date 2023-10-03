Auto Parts 4Less Group (FLES) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) is one of 188 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Auto Parts 4Less Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Auto Parts 4Less Group alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million -$17.78 million 0.00 Auto Parts 4Less Group Competitors $8.53 billion $124.74 million 4.19

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Auto Parts 4Less Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group. Auto Parts 4Less Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Auto Parts 4Less Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Auto Parts 4Less Group Competitors 847 4932 10498 268 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.41%. Given Auto Parts 4Less Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auto Parts 4Less Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group -1,168.73% N/A -3,710.29% Auto Parts 4Less Group Competitors -32.92% -171.96% -8.69%

Summary

Auto Parts 4Less Group competitors beat Auto Parts 4Less Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Auto Parts 4Less Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Parts 4Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Parts 4Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.