Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

BW stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.99. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $8.13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Recommended Stories

