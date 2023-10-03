Bailard Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $105.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

