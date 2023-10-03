Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,428 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after buying an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

