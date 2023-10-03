Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 706 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.0 %

UNH stock opened at $514.52 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.09 and a 200-day moving average of $489.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

