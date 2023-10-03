Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.82 and its 200 day moving average is $184.03. The stock has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

