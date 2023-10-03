Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in General Mills by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE GIS opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

