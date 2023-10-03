Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,492 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

PG&E stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

