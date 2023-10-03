Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 551 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $248.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of -135.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

