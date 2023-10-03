Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,194.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,093.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,094.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2,811.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

