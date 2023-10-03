Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 30.35% of Meta Platforms worth $223,212,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $356.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.34.

Shares of META stock opened at $306.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

