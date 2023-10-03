Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 8,139,027 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 98,060.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 5.42% of A. O. Smith worth $592,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

