Barclays Boosts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 930

Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 900 ($10.88) to GBX 930 ($11.24) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,210 ($14.63) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,093.33 ($13.22).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 869.20 ($10.51) on Monday. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 749.40 ($9.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 853.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 837.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,173.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 5,500.00%.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

