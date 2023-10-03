Barclays Boosts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 930

Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 900 ($10.88) to GBX 930 ($11.24) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,210 ($14.63) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,093.33 ($13.22).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 5,500.00%.
About Pearson
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
