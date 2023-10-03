Bensler LLC Has $546,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $306.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.42 and its 200 day moving average is $268.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $356.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.34.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

