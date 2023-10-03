BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

BHP opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

