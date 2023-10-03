BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $13.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,068,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $273,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,068,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $273,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $209,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.34 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 163.40% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

