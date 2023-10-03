BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Critical Review

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -54.21% -87.79% -32.71% BigCommerce -35.77% -163.40% -14.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asana and BigCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $547.21 million 7.36 -$407.77 million ($1.54) -11.91 BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.67 -$139.92 million ($1.41) -7.03

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BigCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

26.2% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 63.3% of Asana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Asana and BigCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 2 10 2 0 2.00 BigCommerce 0 8 4 0 2.33

Asana currently has a consensus price target of $21.69, indicating a potential upside of 18.31%. BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $13.21, indicating a potential upside of 33.28%. Given BigCommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Asana.

Risk and Volatility

Asana has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BigCommerce beats Asana on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings. The company serves customers in various industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

