Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

