BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. CL King lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $547.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 82,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,484 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, CEO Gregory Levin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

