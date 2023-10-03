Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.30.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.