bleuacacia (BLEU) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) is one of 678 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare bleuacacia to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bleuacacia and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bleuacacia N/A $2.51 million 45.65 bleuacacia Competitors $1.35 billion $31.56 million 50.74

bleuacacia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. bleuacacia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

bleuacacia has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bleuacacia’s peers have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.6% of bleuacacia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of bleuacacia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares bleuacacia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bleuacacia N/A -74.61% 3.47% bleuacacia Competitors -51.21% -64.60% -3.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for bleuacacia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bleuacacia 0 0 0 0 N/A bleuacacia Competitors 111 576 847 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.20%. Given bleuacacia’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bleuacacia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

bleuacacia peers beat bleuacacia on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

