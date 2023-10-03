Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,454,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 1,242,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.1 days.

Bombardier Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDRBF. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

