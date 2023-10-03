Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 4.0 %

BAH stock opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after buying an additional 864,216,493 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.