Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 8,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $369,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,526,554.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,120. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get BOX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BOX by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after buying an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,920,000 after buying an additional 1,090,814 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $26,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 727,428 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE BOX opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 130.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.04. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.