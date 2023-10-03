Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in September

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRVMF opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Bravo Mining has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27.

BRVMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bravo Mining from C$4.10 to C$4.80 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bravo Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

