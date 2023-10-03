Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on November 1st

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

