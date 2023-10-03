Brokerages Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Target Price at $16.14

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Agiliti from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America cut Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James cut Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

NYSE AGTI opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $845.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.16, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Agiliti had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $291.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,705.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $196,212.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 966,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,705.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,497 shares of company stock worth $1,828,689. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Agiliti by 13.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agiliti by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Agiliti by 89.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

