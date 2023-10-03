Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) PT at $66.13

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

APLS opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,046,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,508,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,651 shares of company stock worth $9,192,985. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

