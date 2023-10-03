Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Target Price at $66.13

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.10. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,046,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,508,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,046,813 shares in the company, valued at $88,508,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,651 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

