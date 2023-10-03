Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target at $150.41

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.41.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day moving average of $133.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

